Friday, February 12, 2021 10:09 am
St. Joe Road lane restrictions
The Journal Gazette
St. Joe Road between St. Joe Center and Rothman roads will have intermittent lane restrictions Monday, according to the Fort Wayne Traffic Engineering Department.
A communication lines crew will be working in the area and should finish Feb. 27.
For more information, call 260-427-6155 or visit www.trecthefort.org.
