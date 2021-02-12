The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

  • FortWayne.com home
  • Subscribe
  • Jobs
  • Cars
  • Homes
  • Events
  • Classifieds
  • Shopping
  • Celebrations
  • Obituaries
    •  
    Weather
    Friday, February 12, 2021 10:09 am

    St. Joe Road lane restrictions

    The Journal Gazette

    St. Joe Road between St. Joe Center and Rothman roads will have intermittent lane restrictions Monday, according to the Fort Wayne Traffic Engineering Department.

    A communication lines crew will be working in the area and should finish Feb. 27.

    For more information, call 260-427-6155 or visit www.trecthefort.org.

    Sign up for our daily headlines newsletter

    Top headlines are sent daily

    Share this article

    Email story