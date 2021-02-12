Friday, February 12, 2021 9:50 am
Noble County vaccine call center established
The Journal Gazette
The Noble County Health Department today opened a COVID-19 Vaccination Call Center, according to officials.
The center will assist residents in scheduling and registering to receive the vaccine. The center is open only during clinic hours.
For more information, call 260-508-0232. Officials are asking residents to call back if the line is busy.
