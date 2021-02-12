Verbatim: Flags at half-staff for Susan Bayh

Gov. Eric Holcomb's office issued the following Friday, Feb. 12, 2021 –

INDIANAPOLIS – Governor Eric J. Holcomb is directing flags across the state to be flown at half-staff to honor former First Lady Susan Bayh.

As the memorial for former First Lady will be held at a later date when health conditions allow, flags should be flown at half-staff in her honor from now until sunset on Thursday, February 18.

Gov. Holcomb also asks businesses and residents to lower their flags to half-staff.