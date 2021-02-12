The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

  • FortWayne.com home
  • Subscribe
  • Jobs
  • Cars
  • Homes
  • Events
  • Classifieds
  • Shopping
  • Celebrations
  • Obituaries
    •  
    Weather
    Friday, February 12, 2021 9:24 am

    Verbatim: Flags at half-staff for Susan Bayh

    Gov. Eric Holcomb's office issued the following Friday, Feb. 12, 2021 –

    INDIANAPOLIS – Governor Eric J. Holcomb is directing flags across the state to be flown at half-staff to honor former First Lady Susan Bayh.

    As the memorial for former First Lady will be held at a later date when health conditions allow, flags should be flown at half-staff in her honor from now until sunset on Thursday, February 18.

    Gov. Holcomb also asks businesses and residents to lower their flags to half-staff.

    Sign up for our daily headlines newsletter

    Top headlines are sent daily

    Share this article

    Email story