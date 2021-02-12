Verbatim: YLNI Farmers Market

Young Leaders of Northeast Indiana issued the following Friday, Feb. 12, 2021 –

Fort Wayne, Ind. - Vendor and non-profit applications are now open for the Summer 2021 Young Leaders of Northeast Indiana (YLNI) Farmers Market at Barr Street.

Located in the heart of downtown Fort Wayne at the northeast corner of Barr and Wayne Streets, the YLNI Farmers Market, operated by Young Leaders of Northeast Indiana, presents a vibrant, open-air outdoor market experience.

The summer market season begins on Saturday, May 1 and runs through Sept. 25.

The market will continue to expand its footprint to include Berry Street, which will close each Saturday.

"With tremendous excitement, the YLNI Farmers Market Committee is ready to release the vendor application," Ashley Wagner, YLNI Farmers Market manager said. "We are looking forward to an incredible summer. I can't believe this will be our 17th season! Thank you so much for joining us year after year."

Vendors can apply to be at the market at www.ylnifarmersmarket.com. Aspiring and veteran vendors can attend an informational meeting at 6 pm on March 15 at the History Center, 302 E. Berry St., Fort Wayne.