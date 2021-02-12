Head-on crash kills 1 in Ohio

State police in Defiance, Ohio, are investigating a head-on crash that killed a man Thursday night.

Officers said Mark Center resident Jorge Casares, 31, was driving a GMC Sierra westbound on Ohio 18 about 10:30 p.m. when a Chrysler Sebring traveling in the opposite direction crossed the center line, hitting his vehicle.

Paramedics took Casares to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Officers said Casares was not wearing a seat belt.

The driver of the other vehicle, Fostoria resident Amy Puckett, 42, was flown to a hospital in Fort Wayne, police said.

She was wearing a seat belt, officers said, but alcohol is considered a factor in the crash.

No further information was provided.