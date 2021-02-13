Winter weather advisory issued for northeast Indiana, northwest Ohio

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory from 4 a.m. Monday to 4 a.m. Tuesday in northeast Indiana and most of northwest Ohio, saying 2 to 5 inches of snow is expected, with locally higher amounts.

Mercer County, Ohio, was under a winter storm watch from Sunday evening through Tuesday afternoon, with 5 to 8 inches of snow expected.

Drivers should plan on slippery road conditions, which could affect the morning and evening commutes, the weather service said. It said drivers should slow down and use caution.