Indiana HS basketball scores

Here's a look at high school hoops scores from across the state –

Friday's scores

BOYS

Andrean 61, Hobart 38

Barr-Reeve 51, S. Knox 32

Batesville 67, Rushville 47

Bedford N. Lawrence 55, Mitchell 40

Beech Grove 79, Cascade 35

Bellmont 57, DeKalb 56, 3OT

Benton Central 50, Tri-County 36

Blackford 52, Oak Hill 50

Bloomfield 60, Washington 37

Bloomington North 60, Terre Haute North 57

Blue River 59, Centerville 52

Boone Grove 44, Lake Station 36

Brownsburg 57, Noblesville 52

Carroll (Flora) 66, Sheridan 43

Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 65, Ft. Wayne Northrop 42

Castle 65, Jasper 38

Center Grove 60, Lawrence Central 50

Chesterton 58, Portage 44

Churubusco 88, Hamilton 18

Clarksville 78, Salem 53

Clinton Central 70, Faith Christian 48

Clinton Prairie 42, S. Newton 15

Corydon 68, Eastern (Pekin) 53

Covington 58, Seeger 52

Cowan 56, Randolph Southern 45

Crawfordsville 78, Tri-West 66

Daleville 54, Union City 49

Delta 52, New Castle 41

Eastern (Greentown) 59, Elwood 45

Eastside 32, Defiance Tinora, Ohio 25

Edinburgh 80, Medora 36

Elkhart 62, S. Bend Clay 52

Fishers 79, Pendleton Hts. 47

Floyd Central 72, Madison 58

Forest Park 66, Heritage Hills 60, OT

Franklin Central 51, Avon 48

Frankton 53, Mississinewa 52

Fremont 70, Fairfield 50

Ft. Wayne North 72, Ft. Wayne Dwenger 65

Ft. Wayne Snider 94, Ft. Wayne Luers 51

Ft. Wayne South 60, Ft. Wayne Wayne 54

Gary West 68, Munster 52

Glenn 89, Jimtown 48

Goshen 57, Wawasee 43

Greenfield 56, Franklin Co. 53

Hamilton Southeastern 49, Carmel 30

Hammond Morton 63, River Forest 49

Harlan Christian 60, Clinton Christian 48

Henryville 65, S. Central (Elizabeth) 47

Heritage 50, Jay Co. 44

Heritage Christian 56, Indpls Roncalli 38

Homestead 88, Ft. Wayne Concordia 44

Horizon Christian 67, Columbus Christian 54

Indian Creek 64, Indpls Herron 63

Indpls Cathedral 86, Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 78

Indpls Lutheran 71, Speedway 46

Indpls N. Central 71, Indpls Pike 57

Indpls Perry Meridian 49, Franklin 36

Indpls Ritter 62, Triton Central 58

Jac-Cen-Del 81, Hauser 29

Jennings Co. 86, Columbus East 60

Kankakee Valley 74, Hebron 64

Knox 59, Oregon-Davis 31

Kouts 68, Gary 21st Century 67

LaCrosse 64, W. Central 57

LaVille 44, Triton 43

Lafayette Harrison 81, Muncie Central 54

Lafayette Jeff 75, Indpls Tech 68

Lafayette-jefferson 75, Indpls Tech 68

Lakewood Park 50, Bethany Christian 33

Lanesville 64, New Washington 46

Lawrence North 57, Indpls Ben Davis 39

Leo 69, Columbia City 52

Linton 81, Shakamak 36

Logansport 47, Anderson 45

Loogootee 78, Mitchell 40

Madison-Grant 60, Alexandria 37

Manchester 87, Peru 74

McCutcheon 88, Marion 73

Merrillville 65, LaPorte 53

Michigan City 63, Lake Central 62

Mishawaka 61, NorthWood 51

Mishawaka Marian 66, S. Bend St. Joseph's 60

Monrovia 42, Owen Valley 40

Mooresville 47, Martinsville 44

Morgan Twp. 77, Wheeler 22

Morristown 51, Eastern Hancock 36

Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 61, Indpls Brebeuf 57

Mt. Vernon (Posey) 57, Boonville 43

N. Central (Farmersburg) 59, Clay City 47

N. Daviess 46, N. Knox 45

N. Harrison 62, Crawford Co. 32

N. Judson 54, Caston 51

New Albany 46, Providence 41, OT

New Haven 54, E. Noble 42

New Palestine 62, Shelbyville 61

Northeastern 79, Tri 32

Northfield 67, Bluffton 55

Northridge 53, Concord 34

Northview 86, Brown Co. 47

Norwell 57, Huntington North 54

Paoli 46, Orleans 40

Parke Heritage 74, Fountain Central 36

Penn 61, S. Bend Washington 58

Perry Central 65, Dubois 47

Pioneer 46, Culver 27

Plainfield 44, Greenwood 30

Princeton 54, S. Spencer 51, OT

Purdue Polytechnic 84, Indpls Shortridge 79

Richmond 65, Kokomo 56

Riverton Parke 86, N. Vermillion 45

Rochester 67, Wabash 57

Rossville 57, Delphi 22

S. Adams 67, Adams Central 56

S. Bend Riley 81, Bremen 23

S. Bend Trinity 46, Hammond Science and Tech 0

S. Central (Union Mills) 55, Washington Twp. 48

S. Decatur 63, Waldron 60

S. Ripley 72, S. Dearborn 50

S. Vermillion 79, Attica 53

Shenandoah 92, Lapel 35

Shoals 59, Vincennes Rivet 16

Silver Creek 94, Scottsburg 46

Southridge 55, N. Posey 40

Southwestern (Hanover) 89, Rising Sun 52

Southwestern (Shelby) 74, Indiana Deaf 36

Southwood 52, Maconaquah 40

Springs Valley 77, White River Valley 64

Switzerland Co. 55, Madison Shawe 21

Taylor 70, Tri-Central 69, 2OT

Tippecanoe Valley 53, N. Miami 17

Union Co. 48, N. Decatur 47

University 95, Victory College Prep 33

Valparaiso 60, Crown Point 49

W. Lafayette 56, Lafayette Catholic 52

W. Vigo 77, Terre Haute South 74, OT

W. Washington 56, Crothersville 44

Wapahani 73, Monroe Central 69

Warren Central 54, Southport 35

Warsaw 70, Plymouth 44

Wes-Del 80, Eastbrook 68

Western 62, Cass 39

Westfield 80, Hamilton Hts. 68

Westview 82, Prairie Hts. 43

Whiteland 74, Decatur Central 62

Winchester 88, Cambridge City 41

Woodlan 87, Elkhart Christian 67

Zionsville 38, Lebanon 32

