Saturday, February 13, 2021 8:15 am
Indiana HS basketball scores
The Journal Gazette
Here's a look at high school hoops scores from across the state –
________________________________________
Friday's scores
BOYS
Andrean 61, Hobart 38
Barr-Reeve 51, S. Knox 32
Batesville 67, Rushville 47
Bedford N. Lawrence 55, Mitchell 40
Beech Grove 79, Cascade 35
Bellmont 57, DeKalb 56, 3OT
Benton Central 50, Tri-County 36
Blackford 52, Oak Hill 50
Bloomfield 60, Washington 37
Bloomington North 60, Terre Haute North 57
Blue River 59, Centerville 52
Boone Grove 44, Lake Station 36
Brownsburg 57, Noblesville 52
Carroll (Flora) 66, Sheridan 43
Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 65, Ft. Wayne Northrop 42
Castle 65, Jasper 38
Center Grove 60, Lawrence Central 50
Chesterton 58, Portage 44
Churubusco 88, Hamilton 18
Clarksville 78, Salem 53
Clinton Central 70, Faith Christian 48
Clinton Prairie 42, S. Newton 15
Corydon 68, Eastern (Pekin) 53
Covington 58, Seeger 52
Cowan 56, Randolph Southern 45
Crawfordsville 78, Tri-West 66
Daleville 54, Union City 49
Delta 52, New Castle 41
Eastern (Greentown) 59, Elwood 45
Eastside 32, Defiance Tinora, Ohio 25
Edinburgh 80, Medora 36
Elkhart 62, S. Bend Clay 52
Fishers 79, Pendleton Hts. 47
Floyd Central 72, Madison 58
Forest Park 66, Heritage Hills 60, OT
Franklin Central 51, Avon 48
Frankton 53, Mississinewa 52
Fremont 70, Fairfield 50
Ft. Wayne North 72, Ft. Wayne Dwenger 65
Ft. Wayne Snider 94, Ft. Wayne Luers 51
Ft. Wayne South 60, Ft. Wayne Wayne 54
Gary West 68, Munster 52
Glenn 89, Jimtown 48
Goshen 57, Wawasee 43
Greenfield 56, Franklin Co. 53
Hamilton Southeastern 49, Carmel 30
Hammond Morton 63, River Forest 49
Harlan Christian 60, Clinton Christian 48
Henryville 65, S. Central (Elizabeth) 47
Heritage 50, Jay Co. 44
Heritage Christian 56, Indpls Roncalli 38
Homestead 88, Ft. Wayne Concordia 44
Horizon Christian 67, Columbus Christian 54
Indian Creek 64, Indpls Herron 63
Indpls Cathedral 86, Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 78
Indpls Lutheran 71, Speedway 46
Indpls N. Central 71, Indpls Pike 57
Indpls Perry Meridian 49, Franklin 36
Indpls Ritter 62, Triton Central 58
Jac-Cen-Del 81, Hauser 29
Jennings Co. 86, Columbus East 60
Kankakee Valley 74, Hebron 64
Knox 59, Oregon-Davis 31
Kouts 68, Gary 21st Century 67
LaCrosse 64, W. Central 57
LaVille 44, Triton 43
Lafayette Harrison 81, Muncie Central 54
Lafayette Jeff 75, Indpls Tech 68
Lafayette-jefferson 75, Indpls Tech 68
Lakewood Park 50, Bethany Christian 33
Lanesville 64, New Washington 46
Lawrence North 57, Indpls Ben Davis 39
Leo 69, Columbia City 52
Linton 81, Shakamak 36
Logansport 47, Anderson 45
Loogootee 78, Mitchell 40
Madison-Grant 60, Alexandria 37
Manchester 87, Peru 74
McCutcheon 88, Marion 73
Merrillville 65, LaPorte 53
Michigan City 63, Lake Central 62
Mishawaka 61, NorthWood 51
Mishawaka Marian 66, S. Bend St. Joseph's 60
Monrovia 42, Owen Valley 40
Mooresville 47, Martinsville 44
Morgan Twp. 77, Wheeler 22
Morristown 51, Eastern Hancock 36
Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 61, Indpls Brebeuf 57
Mt. Vernon (Posey) 57, Boonville 43
N. Central (Farmersburg) 59, Clay City 47
N. Daviess 46, N. Knox 45
N. Harrison 62, Crawford Co. 32
N. Judson 54, Caston 51
New Albany 46, Providence 41, OT
New Haven 54, E. Noble 42
New Palestine 62, Shelbyville 61
Northeastern 79, Tri 32
Northfield 67, Bluffton 55
Northridge 53, Concord 34
Northview 86, Brown Co. 47
Norwell 57, Huntington North 54
Paoli 46, Orleans 40
Parke Heritage 74, Fountain Central 36
Penn 61, S. Bend Washington 58
Perry Central 65, Dubois 47
Pioneer 46, Culver 27
Plainfield 44, Greenwood 30
Princeton 54, S. Spencer 51, OT
Purdue Polytechnic 84, Indpls Shortridge 79
Richmond 65, Kokomo 56
Riverton Parke 86, N. Vermillion 45
Rochester 67, Wabash 57
Rossville 57, Delphi 22
S. Adams 67, Adams Central 56
S. Bend Riley 81, Bremen 23
S. Bend Trinity 46, Hammond Science and Tech 0
S. Central (Union Mills) 55, Washington Twp. 48
S. Decatur 63, Waldron 60
S. Ripley 72, S. Dearborn 50
S. Vermillion 79, Attica 53
Shenandoah 92, Lapel 35
Shoals 59, Vincennes Rivet 16
Silver Creek 94, Scottsburg 46
Southridge 55, N. Posey 40
Southwestern (Hanover) 89, Rising Sun 52
Southwestern (Shelby) 74, Indiana Deaf 36
Southwood 52, Maconaquah 40
Springs Valley 77, White River Valley 64
Switzerland Co. 55, Madison Shawe 21
Taylor 70, Tri-Central 69, 2OT
Tippecanoe Valley 53, N. Miami 17
Union Co. 48, N. Decatur 47
University 95, Victory College Prep 33
Valparaiso 60, Crown Point 49
W. Lafayette 56, Lafayette Catholic 52
W. Vigo 77, Terre Haute South 74, OT
W. Washington 56, Crothersville 44
Wapahani 73, Monroe Central 69
Warren Central 54, Southport 35
Warsaw 70, Plymouth 44
Wes-Del 80, Eastbrook 68
Western 62, Cass 39
Westfield 80, Hamilton Hts. 68
Westview 82, Prairie Hts. 43
Whiteland 74, Decatur Central 62
Winchester 88, Cambridge City 41
Woodlan 87, Elkhart Christian 67
Zionsville 38, Lebanon 32
------
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com
Sign up for our daily headlines newsletter
Share this articleShare on facebook Share on twitter Email story