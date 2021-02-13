The Journal Gazette
 
    Saturday, February 13, 2021 8:15 am

    Indiana HS basketball scores

    The Journal Gazette

    Here's a look at high school hoops scores from across the state –

    ________________________________________

    Friday's scores

    BOYS 

    Andrean 61, Hobart 38

     

    Barr-Reeve 51, S. Knox 32

     

    Batesville 67, Rushville 47

     

    Bedford N. Lawrence 55, Mitchell 40

     

    Beech Grove 79, Cascade 35

     

    Bellmont 57, DeKalb 56, 3OT

     

    Benton Central 50, Tri-County 36

     

    Blackford 52, Oak Hill 50

     

    Bloomfield 60, Washington 37

     

    Bloomington North 60, Terre Haute North 57

     

    Blue River 59, Centerville 52

     

    Boone Grove 44, Lake Station 36

     

    Brownsburg 57, Noblesville 52

     

    Carroll (Flora) 66, Sheridan 43

     

    Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 65, Ft. Wayne Northrop 42

     

    Castle 65, Jasper 38

     

    Center Grove 60, Lawrence Central 50

     

    Chesterton 58, Portage 44

     

    Churubusco 88, Hamilton 18

     

    Clarksville 78, Salem 53

     

    Clinton Central 70, Faith Christian 48

     

    Clinton Prairie 42, S. Newton 15

     

    Corydon 68, Eastern (Pekin) 53

     

    Covington 58, Seeger 52

     

    Cowan 56, Randolph Southern 45

     

    Crawfordsville 78, Tri-West 66

     

    Daleville 54, Union City 49

     

    Delta 52, New Castle 41

     

    Eastern (Greentown) 59, Elwood 45

     

    Eastside 32, Defiance Tinora, Ohio 25

     

    Edinburgh 80, Medora 36

     

    Elkhart 62, S. Bend Clay 52

     

    Fishers 79, Pendleton Hts. 47

     

    Floyd Central 72, Madison 58

     

    Forest Park 66, Heritage Hills 60, OT

     

    Franklin Central 51, Avon 48

     

    Frankton 53, Mississinewa 52

     

    Fremont 70, Fairfield 50

     

    Ft. Wayne North 72, Ft. Wayne Dwenger 65

     

    Ft. Wayne Snider 94, Ft. Wayne Luers 51

     

    Ft. Wayne South 60, Ft. Wayne Wayne 54

     

    Gary West 68, Munster 52

     

    Glenn 89, Jimtown 48

     

    Goshen 57, Wawasee 43

     

    Greenfield 56, Franklin Co. 53

     

    Hamilton Southeastern 49, Carmel 30

     

    Hammond Morton 63, River Forest 49

     

    Harlan Christian 60, Clinton Christian 48

     

    Henryville 65, S. Central (Elizabeth) 47

     

    Heritage 50, Jay Co. 44

     

    Heritage Christian 56, Indpls Roncalli 38

     

    Homestead 88, Ft. Wayne Concordia 44

     

    Horizon Christian 67, Columbus Christian 54

     

    Indian Creek 64, Indpls Herron 63

     

    Indpls Cathedral 86, Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 78

     

    Indpls Lutheran 71, Speedway 46

     

    Indpls N. Central 71, Indpls Pike 57

     

    Indpls Perry Meridian 49, Franklin 36

     

    Indpls Ritter 62, Triton Central 58

     

    Jac-Cen-Del 81, Hauser 29

     

    Jennings Co. 86, Columbus East 60

     

    Kankakee Valley 74, Hebron 64

     

    Knox 59, Oregon-Davis 31

     

    Kouts 68, Gary 21st Century 67

     

    LaCrosse 64, W. Central 57

     

    LaVille 44, Triton 43

     

    Lafayette Harrison 81, Muncie Central 54

     

    Lafayette Jeff 75, Indpls Tech 68

     

    Lafayette-jefferson 75, Indpls Tech 68

     

    Lakewood Park 50, Bethany Christian 33

     

    Lanesville 64, New Washington 46

     

    Lawrence North 57, Indpls Ben Davis 39

     

    Leo 69, Columbia City 52

     

    Linton 81, Shakamak 36

     

    Logansport 47, Anderson 45

     

    Loogootee 78, Mitchell 40

     

    Madison-Grant 60, Alexandria 37

     

    Manchester 87, Peru 74

     

    McCutcheon 88, Marion 73

     

    Merrillville 65, LaPorte 53

     

    Michigan City 63, Lake Central 62

     

    Mishawaka 61, NorthWood 51

     

    Mishawaka Marian 66, S. Bend St. Joseph's 60

     

    Monrovia 42, Owen Valley 40

     

    Mooresville 47, Martinsville 44

     

    Morgan Twp. 77, Wheeler 22

     

    Morristown 51, Eastern Hancock 36

     

    Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 61, Indpls Brebeuf 57

     

    Mt. Vernon (Posey) 57, Boonville 43

     

    N. Central (Farmersburg) 59, Clay City 47

     

    N. Daviess 46, N. Knox 45

     

    N. Harrison 62, Crawford Co. 32

     

    N. Judson 54, Caston 51

     

    New Albany 46, Providence 41, OT

     

    New Haven 54, E. Noble 42

     

    New Palestine 62, Shelbyville 61

     

    Northeastern 79, Tri 32

     

    Northfield 67, Bluffton 55

     

    Northridge 53, Concord 34

     

    Northview 86, Brown Co. 47

     

    Norwell 57, Huntington North 54

     

    Paoli 46, Orleans 40

     

    Parke Heritage 74, Fountain Central 36

     

    Penn 61, S. Bend Washington 58

     

    Perry Central 65, Dubois 47

     

    Pioneer 46, Culver 27

     

    Plainfield 44, Greenwood 30

     

    Princeton 54, S. Spencer 51, OT

     

    Purdue Polytechnic 84, Indpls Shortridge 79

     

    Richmond 65, Kokomo 56

     

    Riverton Parke 86, N. Vermillion 45

     

    Rochester 67, Wabash 57

     

    Rossville 57, Delphi 22

     

    S. Adams 67, Adams Central 56

     

    S. Bend Riley 81, Bremen 23

     

    S. Bend Trinity 46, Hammond Science and Tech 0

     

    S. Central (Union Mills) 55, Washington Twp. 48

     

    S. Decatur 63, Waldron 60

     

    S. Ripley 72, S. Dearborn 50

     

    S. Vermillion 79, Attica 53

     

    Shenandoah 92, Lapel 35

     

    Shoals 59, Vincennes Rivet 16

     

    Silver Creek 94, Scottsburg 46

     

    Southridge 55, N. Posey 40

     

    Southwestern (Hanover) 89, Rising Sun 52

     

    Southwestern (Shelby) 74, Indiana Deaf 36

     

    Southwood 52, Maconaquah 40

     

    Springs Valley 77, White River Valley 64

     

    Switzerland Co. 55, Madison Shawe 21

     

    Taylor 70, Tri-Central 69, 2OT

     

    Tippecanoe Valley 53, N. Miami 17

     

    Union Co. 48, N. Decatur 47

     

    University 95, Victory College Prep 33

     

    Valparaiso 60, Crown Point 49

     

    W. Lafayette 56, Lafayette Catholic 52

     

    W. Vigo 77, Terre Haute South 74, OT

     

    W. Washington 56, Crothersville 44

     

    Wapahani 73, Monroe Central 69

     

    Warren Central 54, Southport 35

     

    Warsaw 70, Plymouth 44

     

    Wes-Del 80, Eastbrook 68

     

    Western 62, Cass 39

     

    Westfield 80, Hamilton Hts. 68

     

    Westview 82, Prairie Hts. 43

     

    Whiteland 74, Decatur Central 62

     

    Winchester 88, Cambridge City 41

     

    Woodlan 87, Elkhart Christian 67

     

    Zionsville 38, Lebanon 32

     

    ------

     

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com

