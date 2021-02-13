Saturday, February 13, 2021 6:16 am
Boy, 6, shot in hand at trooper's home
The Journal Gazette
A 6-year-old boy is recovering after suffering a gunshot wound in his hand Friday evening at the Fort Wayne home of an Indiana State Police officer.
Local and state police responded to the incident about 6:30 p.m. and said the child was hurt inside the house in the 4900 block of Oak Knob Run.
The on-duty officer living at the home initially responded to the shooting, but contacted police and immediately took the boy to a local hospital, officers said.
They said the child's injury is not life-threatening and he was listed in good condition.
The incident is under investigation by local and state police.
Sign up for our crime and courts newsletter
Share this articleShare on facebook Share on twitter Email story