Boy, 6, shot in hand at trooper's home

A 6-year-old boy is recovering after suffering a gunshot wound in his hand Friday evening at the Fort Wayne home of an Indiana State Police officer.

Local and state police responded to the incident about 6:30 p.m. and said the child was hurt inside the house in the 4900 block of Oak Knob Run.

The on-duty officer living at the home initially responded to the shooting, but contacted police and immediately took the boy to a local hospital, officers said.

They said the child's injury is not life-threatening and he was listed in good condition.

The incident is under investigation by local and state police.