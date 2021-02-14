Winter storm warning: 6 or more inches in northeast Indiana, northwest Ohio

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio, saying 6 to 12 inches of snow are likely to fall between 10 p.m. tonight and 7 a.m. Tuesday.

The weather service said:

Eight to 12 inches of snow are expected between 10 p.m. tonight and 7 a.m. Tuesday in Allen County and areas south and east of Fort Wayne. Counties included in this warning are Allen, Adams, Huntington and Wells in Indiana and Defiance, Paulding and Van Wert counties in Ohio.

Six to 10 inches of snow are expected in areas north and west of Fort Wayne between 10 p.m. tonight and 7 a.m. Tuesday. Counties included in this warning are DeKalb, Kosciusko, LaGrange, Noble, Steuben, Wabash and Whitley counties in Indiana and Williams County, Ohio.

In Mercer County, Ohio, 8 to 11 inches of snow are expected between 1 a.m. Monday and 1 p.m. Tuesday, with locally higher amounts possible.

One to 2 inches are expected by Monday morning, and an area of moderate to locally heavy snow is expected to move in Monday evening, the weather service said. It said some blowing and drifting of snow will occur in rural areas.

Travel could be very difficult, with the greatest effects likely seen from Monday night to Tuesday morning, the weather service said. If you must travel, it said, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.