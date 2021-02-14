Winter Weather Advisory for northern Indiana, northwest Ohio

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for portions of northern Indiana and northwest Ohio from 1 a.m. Monday until 7 a.m. Tuesday.

Snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches are expected for areas north of U.S. 24 and 5 to 8 inches along and south of U.S. 24, with the greatest totals east of Interstate 69, the U.S. National Weather Center for Northern Indiana said.

Counties in the advisory include Adams, Allen, DeKalb, Huntington, Kosciusko, Noble, Steuben, Wabash, Wells and Whitley counties. In Ohio, Defiance, Paulding and Van Wert counties. The adivisory inclueds the cities of Albion, Angola, Auburn, Berne, Bluffton, Columbia City, Decatur, Fort Wayne, Garrett, Huntington, Kendallville, New Haven, North Manchester, Ossian, Roanoke, South Whitley, Wabash, Warsaw and Winona Lake. In Ohio, Antwerp, Defiance, Hicksville, Lima , Paulding and Van Wert.

Slippery roads will impact Monday morning and evening commutes along with Tuesday morning’s commute, the service said. Drivers are advised to slow down and use caution while traveling.