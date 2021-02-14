Silver Alert issued for missing Greenwood woman

A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Greenwood woman believed to be in extreme danger and who may need medical attention.

Kristina Potts, 26, was last seen at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Indiana State Police said in a statement.

Potts is 5 feet, 5 inches tall, has brown hair and eyes and weighs 230 pounds, the statement said. She was wearing a fleece jacket, pink shirt, gray pants and leopard print shoes.

Anyone with information about Potts is asked to call the Greenwood Police Department at 317-346-6336 or dial 911.