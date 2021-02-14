Sunday, February 14, 2021 7:37 am
Woman found dead inside apartment
The Journal Gazette
A woman is dead after being found unconscious inside a Fort Wayne apartment early today, Fort Wayne police said.
Police said they were called to the 600 block of Candlelite Court at 1:10 a.m. on a report of an unconscious person.
The woman was pronounced deceased at the scene, a statement from police said.
Investigators have little information about the death and no witnesses. Anyone with information is asked to call police.
