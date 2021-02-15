New Haven City Hall Opening at 1:00 PM Tuesday

Due to anticipated heavy snowfall and hazardous conditions, and to ensure the health and safety of the community and staff, the City of New Haven has decided to delay the opening of City Hall till 1:00 PM tomorrow, February 16,2021. Public Safety and Public Works personnel should report as normal. Other staff should work from home in the morning and report to work at 1:00 PM.

In the event of an emergency, please call 911. For non-emergencies, call (260) 748-7080. We will continue to monitor the weather and road conditions and take proactive measures to protect the community and staff.