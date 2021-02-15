Noble County issues Watch Travel Advisory

Noble County Commissioners and representatives of its municipalities within the county have agreed to go to a WATCH travel advisory until further notice for the entire county. This means conditions are threatening to the safety of the public.

During a "Watch Local Travel Advisory”, only essential travel, such as to and from work or emergency situations is recommended. It is also recommended that businesses, schools, government agencies, and other organizations implement their emergency action plans.

The situation will be reevaluated tomorrow.