    Monday, February 15, 2021 8:07 pm

    LaGrange County issues Travel Watch

    The Journal Gazette

    LaGrange County has issued a Travel Watch for LaGrange County. A “Watch” Means that conditions are threatening to the safety of the public. During a "watch" local travel advisory, only essential travel, such as to and from work or in emergency situations, is recommended, and emergency action plans should be implemented by businesses, schools, government agencies, and other organizations.

