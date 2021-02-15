Monday, February 15, 2021 8:07 pm
LaGrange County issues Travel Watch
The Journal Gazette
LaGrange County has issued a Travel Watch for LaGrange County. A “Watch” Means that conditions are threatening to the safety of the public. During a "watch" local travel advisory, only essential travel, such as to and from work or in emergency situations, is recommended, and emergency action plans should be implemented by businesses, schools, government agencies, and other organizations.
