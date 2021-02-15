Verbatim: FWCS sets virtual orientations for freshmen

Fort Wayne Community Schools issued this news release today:

Fort Wayne Community Schools’ five high schools will welcome members of the Class of 2025 and their parents during virtual freshman orientations this month.

Each high school invites students and their parents to learn more about the high school, transitioning from middle school to high school; how to register for ninth-grade classes; and the Indiana Graduation Pathways, which requires students to meet core academic class requirements, pass a standardized test and complete a work-based or project-based program to reach graduation.

This year, all orientations will take place virtually, either via Zoom or livestreaming on YouTube. For access to the Zoom meetings, please contact the high school office.

Virtual freshman orientations will be held: