Allen County issues travel watch

Allen County has issued a winter weather travel watch, saying continued snowfall throughout the county is making many roads slick and hazardous.

Drivers should use caution if traveling this afternoon, the county said in a statement. It said travel should be avoided if possible.

The watch means conditions are threatening to the public's safety. Only essential travel, such as to or from work or in emergencies, is recommended, and emergency plans should be implemented by businesses, schools, government agencies and other organizations.

The Allen County Highway Department said it has employees out plowing and treating all primary, secondary and gravels roads in all zones. They will continue working until the early evening, and will restart at 5 a.m. Tuesday and work throughout the day to make roadways passable.

It can take drivers up to two hours to make a complete round before starting over, especially in areas where snow is blowing and drifting, the county said. Once work on county roadways is complete, it said, work will start on additions.

The city of Fort Wayne said drivers plan to plow around the clock.

Motorists are encouraged to stay off the roads unless absolutely necessary, and Mayor Tom Henry encouraged employers to let their employees work from home on Tuesday if possible.

Residents are also encouraged to find off-street parking so trucks can blade as close to the curb as possible, the city said in a statement.

It said it usually takes 10 to 12 hours after the snow stops falling to plow and salt priority one and two streets, and residential streets generally take 48 hours to plow if crews don’t have to move back to priority one or two streets to clear them again.

More information about Street Department efforts can be found at www.cityoffortwayne.org/snow.