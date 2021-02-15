The Journal Gazette
 
    Coroner rules Sunday death a homicide

    The Journal Gazette

    A woman found dead inside an apartment in the 600 block of Candlelite Court has been identified by the Allen County coroner's office.

    Heather Nicole Hobbs, 37, died from a gunshot wound to the head, the coroner's office ruled, after an autopsy. Her death has been ruled a homicide, the fourth in Allen County this year.

     

