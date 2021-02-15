JG's Tuesday print edition going to press 2 hours early; delivery may be delayed

Because of the winter storm, Tuesday's print edition of The Journal Gazette is going to press two hours earlier than normal, and delivery to some customers may be delayed, Fort Wayne Newspapers said this afternoon.

Some customers, particularly those who live in rural areas or outside Allen County, may not receive Tuesday's newspaper until it is delivered with Wednesday's publication, Fort Wayne Newspapers, the business agent for The Journal Gazette, said.

Late-breaking news stories or evening sporting events that do not get into Tuesday's print edition will be available at www.journalgazette.net. All subscribers also can view Tuesday's e-edition at https://mynewsonthego.com/fortwayne/EPapers.aspx or by clicking on the “e-edition” graphic in the right rail of any page at www.journalgazette.net.

Subscribers with questions about newspaper delivery or who have questions about how to access their e-edition account should call 260-461-8519. Customers also can manage their accounts at subscribe.fortwayne.com.