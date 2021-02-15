State braces for weather, prepares to reschedule vaccinations

The Indiana Department of Health is advising Hoosiers who have COVID-19 vaccine appointments scheduled for this week to be aware the weather could affect clinic operations around the state.

The state health department said in a statement it is working with local vaccination sites to reschedule appointments as needed.

Hoosiers whose appointments are affected will receive an email or text message about the need to reschedule by calling 211, the department said.

The state is also working to ensure that Hoosiers scheduled to receive their second dose will receive the vaccination within the appropriate time frame.

Health officials announced today that 817 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing, and 19 additional deaths have been reported. The daily case count was the lowest since October.

A total of 11,715 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, the statement said. It said another 426 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.

The update brings to 649,652 the total number of Indiana residents known to have the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day's dashboard.

To date, the statement said, 3,053,929 tests have been reported to the state health department, up from 3,049,828 Sunday. A total of 7,573,633 tests, including repeat tests, have been reported to the state since Feb. 26, 2020.

For testing locations around the state, visit https://www.coronavirus.in.gov/ and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.

Hoosiers 65 years old and older, along with healthcare workers, long-term care residents and first responders, are now eligible to receive the free COVID-19 vaccine. To make an appointment, go to https://ourshot.in.gov or call 211.

As of today, 816,758 Hoosiers have received their first dose of vaccine, and 336,827 Hoosiers are fully vaccinated, the department said. A vaccine dashboard has been created by the department to show the latest number of vaccines administered. The dashboard will be updated daily.