Task force investigation nets drugs, guns

The Allen County Drug Task Force recovered 534 grams of methamphetamine, 780 grams of marijuana, 20 grams of cocaine and five firearms, two of which were stolen, after an ongoing investigation, the Allen County sheriff's department said today.

Payne Randle and Marilyn Armour, both of Fort Wayne, were arrested and charged with dealing in methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, dealing in cocaine or narcotic drugs, possession of cocaine or narcotic drugs and dealing in marijuana, the sheriff's department said in a statement.

Randle was also charged with possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, the statement said.

It said the drugs were recovered from 1901 Hillside Ave. and during a traffic stop on Feb. 4.