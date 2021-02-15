Crouch statement on Secretary of State Connie Lawson

The following was released on Monday, Feb. 15, 2021:

STATEHOUSE (Feb. 15, 2021) – Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch gave the following statement regarding Indiana Secretary of State Connie Lawson's announcement that she will step down:

Secretary Connie Lawson is a perfect example of Hoosiers' pioneering spirit. I have always felt close to her, as our careers have taken similar paths. She started her path of public service in county government before joining the legislature, where she would become the first woman in Indiana Senate history to become majority floor leader.

Her decades-long passion as an advocate for stronger awareness of health issues earned her countless accolades from her fellow Hoosiers, and she was a leader among her peers, having been inducted as president of the National Association of Secretaries of State in 2017.

Connie made it a goal to leave Indiana in a better place and during her entire public and private life, she has done exactly that.

Congratulations to Connie and her family upon your retirement."