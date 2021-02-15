2 arrested in counterfeit-bills case

The Allen County sheriff’s department is asking for the public’s help on information about counterfeit bills.

On Feb. 5, just after 6 p.m., the department said it executed a search warrant in the 10900 block of South County Line Road West in Zanesville in connection with counterfeit bills.

Two people were arrested in connection with the counterfeit bills, the sheriff's office said today. The suspects would make a purchase using a fake $100 bill and received real money back in change.

The bills are showing up in Allen County, including Grabill, Leo-Cedarville and Harlan, the department said.

Anyone with information or who may have received a counterfeit bill is asked to call Allen County Detective Gabe Furnish at 260-449-7413.