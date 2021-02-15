Monday, February 15, 2021 10:43 am
Fort Wayne preparing for winter storm
The Journal Gazette
The city of Fort Wayne is preparing for the winter storm, and Mayor Tom Henry is encouraging employers to have employees work from home if possible.
Crews worked overnight plowing and pretreating main arteries with a de-icing brine, the city said in a statement. It said crews are prepared to work throughout the storm.
For more information about the plowing effort, go to www.cityoffortwayne.org/snow.
