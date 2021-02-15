Monday, February 15, 2021 10:41 am
Closings and cancelations for Monday, February 15, 2021
A listing of area closings and cancelations because of winter weather.
Food bank closed Tuesday
Community Harvest Food Bank, the Farm Wagon and other programs operated by the food bank will be closed Tuesday in anticipation of the expected snowfall, the organization said today.
City: Expect garbage and recycling collection delays
The City of Fort Wayne is advising residents to expect garbage and recycling collection to be slower this week because of the predicted snow event.
