Holcomb Statement on Secretary of State Connie Lawson

The following was released on Monday, February 15, 2021:

INDIANAPOLIS — Governor Eric J. Holcomb gave the following statement regarding Indiana Secretary of State Connie Lawson announcement’s that she will step down:

“Indiana’s own Iron Lady, Secretary of State Connie Lawson, has long defined what true public service and leadership is and ought to be all about. Throughout her time in county, legislative and statewide office, she set the standard for commitment, composure, class and credibility. No matter the year or issues of the day, citizens could bank on Connie Lawson leading the way and inspiring others to follow.

“A trailblazer, holder of state records, even serving alongside three Governors as Secretary of State, through it all, Connie has remained universally respected by veterans and the next generation alike.

“I’ll forever count myself fortunate and proud to say, ‘I served with Connie Lawson.’

“And, while she’ll no longer be just down the hall from my Statehouse office, I know that she will continue to be a trusted advisor and great friend.

“I wish her and her husband Jack and their entire family happy trails upon her retirement and congratulate her on her immediate induction into the Hoosier Pantheon of all-time great public servants.”