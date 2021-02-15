Indiana Secretary of State stepping down

INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana Secretary of State Connie Lawson announced Monday she will step down from her post to focus on her health and family.

She will submit a formal letter of resignation once Gov. Eric Holcomb selects her successor and the successor is ready to serve.

“I have dedicated the last 32 years of my life to public service,” Lawson said. “I have served with all of my heart and soul. It has been an honor to serve, but it is time for me to step down.

“Like many Hoosiers, 2020 took a toll on me. I am resigning so I can focus on my health and my family. I will work with Governor Holcomb to ensure our next Secretary of State is up to the task and has the tools and resources to hit the ground running.”

She was first appointed Secretary of State in March 2012 by former Gov. Mitch Daniels. She successfully ran for election in 2014 and 2018. Her term is up in 2022.

Holcomb called her Indiana's own Iron Lady, who has “long defined what true public service and leadership is and ought to be all about. Throughout her time in county, legislative and statewide office, she set the standard for commitment, composure, class and credibility. No matter the year or issues of the day, citizens could bank on Connie Lawson leading the way and inspiring others to follow.”

Lawson served alongside threes governors as Secretary of State and is the longest serving in Indiana history.

“And, while she'll no longer be just down the hall from my Statehouse office, I know that she will continue to be a trusted advisor and great friend,” Holcomb said.