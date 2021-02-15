Winter storm warning: 6 or more inches in northeast Indiana, northwest Ohio

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio, saying 6 to 12 inches of snow are likely to fall this evening until 10 a.m. Tuesday.

The weather service said:

Eight to 12 inches of snow are expected to fall this evening until 10 a.m. Tuesday in Allen County and areas south and east of Fort Wayne. Counties included in this warning are Allen, Adams, Huntington and Wells in Indiana and Defiance, Paulding and Van Wert counties in Ohio.

Six to 10 inches of snow are expected in areas north and west of Fort Wayne this evening until 10 a.m. Tuesday. Counties included in this warning are DeKalb, Kosciusko, LaGrange, Noble, Steuben, Wabash and Whitley counties in Indiana and Williams County, Ohio.

In Mercer County, Ohio, 8 to 11 inches of snow are expected between 1 a.m. Monday and 1 p.m. Tuesday, with locally higher amounts possible.

Locally heavy snow is expected to move in Monday evening, the weather service said. It said some blowing and drifting of snow will occur in rural areas.

Travel could be very difficult, with the greatest effects likely seen from tonight into Tuesday morning, the weather service said. If you must travel, it said, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.