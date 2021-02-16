Snowfall one for the record books

Fort Wayne area residents are digging out today from a snow for the record books.

But that depends on which record book, weather specialists at the National Weather Service's Northern Indiana office near Syracuse said today.

The official city total measured at Fort Wayne International Airport came in at 11.2 inches for snow from 7 a.m. Sunday through 7 a.m. Tuesday.

That topped the two-day total for new snow during the memorable Blizzard of Jan. 25 and 26, 1978, when 10.2 inches fell.

And this week's snow comes very close to the 17-inch record set by the 1978 storm combined with more than 6 inches of snow reported already on the ground then, weather service specialist Rachel Cobb said.

It's difficult to know exactly how much snow was already in place for this storm, she said. The all-time record for snow depth is 20 inches on Feb. 9, 1982.

This week's storm barely inched itself into 10th place for two-day snowfalls. The top two-day snowfall stands at 14.3 inches from March 10 and 11 in 1964, according to the weather service.

Measuring this snow posed a bit of a challenge, said Mike Lewis, another weather service specialist.

Not only did the snow occur over two days, but it also was accompanied by sturdy winds that caused drifting, several times making snow depths different from location to location even within the same general area.

Fort Wayne reported new-snow depths from 5 inches to more than 11 inches, Cobb said. The snow did set a record for Feb. 15. The old record was 4 inches in 1908, she said.

