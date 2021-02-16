Weather closes more than 70 Indiana vaccination clinics

More than 70 COVID-19 vaccination clinics around the state are closed because of the weather, the Indiana Department of Health said today.

A list of closed sites can be found at here and is posted on OurShot.IN.gov, or download the pdf attached to this story.

Hoosiers who have COVID-19 appointments scheduled for this week can click on the link in their last confirmation text message, email or call 211 for help.

Those scheduled to receive their second dose within 42 days of the first dose of either Pfizer or Moderna will have full protection against the virus, the state health department said.

Health officials announced today that 889 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing, and 40 additional deaths have been reported.

A total of 11,805 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, the statement said. It said another 426 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.

The update brings to 650,530 the total number of Indiana residents known to have the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day's dashboard, the statement said.

To date, it said, 3,057,498 tests have been reported to the state health department, up from 3,049,828 Monday. A total of 7,593,841 tests, including repeat tests, have been reported to the state since Feb. 26, 2020.

For testing locations around the state, visit https://www.coronavirus.in.gov/ and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.

Hoosiers 65 years old and older, along with healthcare workers, long-term care residents and first responders, are now eligible to receive the free COVID-19 vaccine. To make an appointment, go to https://ourshot.in.gov or call 211. Hoosiers must show proof that they live or work in Indiana to meet eligibility requirements.

As of today, 828,078 Hoosiers have received their first dose of vaccine, and 347,508 Hoosiers are fully vaccinated, the department said. A vaccine dashboard has been created by the department to show the latest number of vaccines administered. The dashboard will be updated daily.