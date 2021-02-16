The Journal Gazette
 
    Tuesday, February 16, 2021 12:00 pm

    Embassy reschedules 'Taiko Live: Big Sound. Big Drums. Big Life'

    The Journal Gazette

    The Embassy Theatre presentation of "Taiko Live: Big Sound. Big Drums. Big Life" has been rescheduled because of the weather.

    All tickets, in person and virtual, will be honored for the new date, at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 23, the Embassy said. Ticketholders who cannot attend the new date can request a refund.

    For more information, call the Embassy's box office at 260-424-5665.

     

