Embassy reschedules 'Taiko Live: Big Sound. Big Drums. Big Life'

The Embassy Theatre presentation of "Taiko Live: Big Sound. Big Drums. Big Life" has been rescheduled because of the weather.

All tickets, in person and virtual, will be honored for the new date, at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 23, the Embassy said. Ticketholders who cannot attend the new date can request a refund.

For more information, call the Embassy's box office at 260-424-5665.