Tuesday, February 16, 2021 11:17 am
Preliminary snow totals
The Journal Gazette
A location near LaFontaine in Wabash County received 12 inches of snow in the recent storm, the National Weather Service said today.
These preliminary snow totals were reported to the weather service:
12 inches -- Near LaFontaine;
11.6 inches -- Near Woodburn;
10 inches -- Near Defiance, Ohio; near James Lake;
8 inches -- Near Rolling Hills in Allen County; LaGrange;
6.5 inches -- Near Golden Lake;
5.8 inches -- Columbia City
