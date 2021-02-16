Verbatim: Whitley County Travel Status -WARNING (Red)

The following was released on Tuesday, February 16, 2021:

Effective 6:40 a.m. this morning Whitley County Commissioners authorized the change in Travel Status from Watch (Orange) to WARNING (Red). This order will remain in effect until rescinded by order of the Commissioners. A WARNING is as follows:

Warning

The highest level of the local travel advisory means that travel may be restricted to emergency management workers only. During a "warning" local travel advisory, individuals are directed to:

(A) refrain from all travel;

(B) comply with necessary emergency measures;

(C) cooperate with public officials and disaster services forces in executing emergency operations plans; and

(D) obey and comply with the lawful directions of properly identified officers.

This change is a result of the 12” snow accumulation, blowing and drifting snow which has restricted if not completely closed many of our north/south roadways. County Highway crews are working diligently to clear roads. County officers are responding to assist motorists.

If not an emergency people should refrain from traveling until the travel status changes to a lower level to allow crews and responders to work safely The Whitley County Commissioners are committed to the safety of the entire community and are monitoring conditions and coordinating resources to effectively manage the situation.