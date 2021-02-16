Tuesday, February 16, 2021 9:49 am
County: Clear snow from furnace vents
The Journal Gazette
County officials are reminding residents to clear snow-covered vents.
Furnace and heat pump vents should be clear of snow to keep the heat running and to prevent carbon monoxide poisoning, the Allen County Building Department said.
Residents should use a broom or soft brush to clear the vents to prevent the exhaust pipe from breaking.
