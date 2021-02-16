Tuesday, February 16, 2021 9:40 am
City and county working to clear roads
The Journal Gazette
City of Fort Wayne Street Department and the Allen County Highway Department plow trucks are out, but blowing and drifting snow is making removal difficult, the departments said.
Crews are working on main and secondary roads and expect to plow residential streets later today and tomorrow.
Motorists are asked to stay off the roads so plows can clear and treat the roads.
