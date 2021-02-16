City of Fort Wayne plowing update

The city of Fort Wayne issued the following Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021 –

Fort Wayne, IN – City of Fort Wayne Street Department trucks continue to plow the City's main arteries this morning and are making good progress even though high winds are causing drifting snow throughout the City.

The goal is to begin plowing residential streets by the end of the business day today. In the meantime, motorists are encouraged to stay off the roads if at all possible to maximize snow removal efforts.

The Street Department is responsible for 1,200 miles of streets and roads and has 18 snow routes. More information about Street Department efforts can be found at www.cityoffortwayne.org/snow.