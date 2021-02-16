Ohio driver killed in crash

State police in Defiance County, Ohio, are investigating a car crash that killed a motorist Monday evening.

Officers said the driver of a Dodge Nitro was traveling north on County Road 24 in Williams County when the vehicle went off the road and hit a ditch about 8 p.m.

The driver attempted to motor out of the crash, but at some point the vehicle became engulfed in flames, police said.

The Williams County coroner pronounced the individual dead at the scene.

Anyone with information are asked to contact the Defiance Patrol Post at 419-784-1025.