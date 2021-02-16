Winter storm update

Blowing snow and poor travel conditions will remain at least through this morning as the Fort Wayne area continues to feel the effects of Monday's storm.

Staffers at the The National Weather Service of Northern Indiana said Monday's record snowfall of up to 11 inches in the city far surpassed a previous mark of 4 inches set in 1908.

"We blew that out of the water, " said Megan Dodson, a NWS staff meteorologist.

Residents can expect a high of 16 degrees today, but a wind-chill temperature of minus 6 degrees, she said.

Northeast Indiana schools are closed today as are government, professional and other offices, including Allen County Public Library branches.

Other offices may open later in the day.

Garbage and recycling services in Fort Wayne also are canceled.

