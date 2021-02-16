Closings and cancellations for Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021

A listing of area closings and cancellations because of winter weather.

School Closings for Tuesday

East Noble

East Noble will be closed tomorrow 2/16/21 with E-Learning

PFW/IUFW closed Tuesday

Purdue University Fort Wayne and Indiana University Fort Wayne will be closed Tuesday, Feb. 16, and all on-campus events and activities are canceled. All classes scheduled to meet online Tuesday will continue as scheduled. Students are encouraged to check on the status of their classes in Brightspace or Canvas – or with their instructors directly. No decisions have been made at this time regarding changes to normal campus operations on Wednesday.

Food bank closes early, closed Tuesday

Community Harvest food bank, farm wagons and other programs closed at 1:00 p.m. today because of weather conditions.

Community Harvest Food Bank, the Farm Wagon and other programs operated by the food bank will be closed Tuesday in anticipation of the expected snowfall, the organization said today.

The food bank is tentatively planning to reopen on Wednesday.

City: Expect garbage and recycling collection delays

The City of Fort Wayne is advising residents to expect garbage and recycling collection to be slower this week because of the predicted snow event.

Turnstone Center Closed Tuesday

Turnstone Center, including all programs and services, will be closed on Tuesday, February 16, due to severe winter weather and road conditions. Please check Turnstone.org and Turnstone's social media channels for further updates.

Parkview Physicians Group clinics closed Tuesday



Several Parkview Physicians Group clinics have announced closures because of the snowstorm.

Ten PPG clinics will be closed all day Tuesday. They are the family medicine clinic in Warren and cardiology clinics in Angola, Auburn, Columbia City, Huntington, Kendallville, LaGrange, Wabash, Warsaw and Hicksville, Ohio.

These and any additional closures will be posted to ppg.parkview.com, where the public can check for updates.

Parks and Recreation programs virtual or canceled

Community Youth Center programs at Cooper Center, Jennings Center, McMillen Community Center and Weisser Park Center will be held virtually on Monday. If Fort Wayne Community School buildings are closed Tuesday, the programs will be virtual on Tuesday as well.

Downtown Community Center daytime programming is canceled for Tuesday and the building will be closed. The decision for Tuesday evening, from 4:30 to 8 p.m., will be announced by 1 p.m. Tuesday. For updates, check FortWayneParks.org or Parks and Recreation social media.

Pickleball at McMillen Park Community Center is canceled for Tuesday.

Libraries closed in Kendallville, Rome City

The Kendallville Public Library and its Limberlost Branch in Rome City will remain closed until at least noon Tuesday. Tuesday's Take & Make Project will not be available until 1 p.m.

New Haven Board of Works meeting rescheduled

The meeting of the New Haven Board of Works scheduled for 9 a.m. Tuesday has been postponed. It has been rescheduled for 8:30 a.m. Thursday at New Haven City Hall.

New Haven trash pick-up delayed by one day

Due to the anticipated heavy snowfall expected over the next 8-20 hours, ALL residential trash services within the City of New Haven will be suspended on Tuesday, February 16. The health and safety of the crew is the highest priority. Weather permitting, Republic Service will pick up Tuesday routes on Wednesday, February 17 and will remain on a slide schedule the rest of the week. With additional snowfall expected, they will revisit each day this week as they come to it. The goal is to run routes safely.

• Residents with normal pickup on Tuesday will have service Wednesday, February 17.

• Residents with normal pickup on Wednesday will have service Thursday, February 18.

• Residents with normal pickup on Thursday will have service Friday, February 19.

• Residents with normal pickup on Friday will have service Saturday, February 20.

Pathfinder Services Closing Offices, Day Services, and Kids Kampus on Tuesday, February 16 Due to Weather

Pathfinder Services is closing all offices and day services programming in Huntington, Wabash, Plymouth, and Fort Wayne on Tuesday, February 16 due to severe winter weather. Kids Kampus in Huntington will also be closed.

Defiance County offices closed on Tuesday due to weather

Defiance County offices are closed on Tuesday February 16, 2021 due to inclement weather. If you have business with a County office, please phone ahead as individual offices may be available for business.

Employees should contact their appointing authority or immediate supervisor if in doubt as to whether or not he or she should report to work. Essential personnel and individuals designated as essential as to maintaining the integrity of the County's facilities such as snow removal, repairs and service personnel are required to report to work as regularly scheduled, if capable. Essential employees with safety concerns and unable to report must contact their supervisor.