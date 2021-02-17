3 shot, 2 dead at State and Hobson

Two people are dead and one person has life-threatening injuries because of a shooting on Fort Wayne's northeast side, police said.

The shooting occurred about 7:20 p.m. near the intersection of State Boulevard and Hobson Road.

About 9 p.m., police released a surveillance photo of a person considered to be the suspect. Police also released a photo of a red pickup truck the suspect was believed to have been driving.

Police are asking people to call 260-427-5650 if they know the person in the photo or have any information about the shooting.