Wednesday, February 17, 2021 8:44 pm
3 shot, 2 dead at State and Hobson
Jamie Duffy | The Journal Gazette
Two people are dead and one person has life-threatening injuries because of a shooting on Fort Wayne's northeast side, police said.
The shooting occurred about 7:20 p.m. near the intersection of State Boulevard and Hobson Road.
About 9 p.m., police released a surveillance photo of a person considered to be the suspect. Police also released a photo of a red pickup truck the suspect was believed to have been driving.
Police are asking people to call 260-427-5650 if they know the person in the photo or have any information about the shooting.
