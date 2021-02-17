7 pets rescued from burning home

One person and seven pets were able to escape an early morning house fire.

Fort Wayne Fire Department crews responded to a fire at 2179 Bellevue Drive just before 8 a.m., the fire department said in a statement. When crews arrived, they found smoke coming from the single-story home.

The homeowner was able to escape without any injuries, but told crews that there were multiple cats still inside the home. Crews were able to extinguish the fire in about 15 minutes, and were able to find and rescue the seven cats.

The fire is believed to have started accidentally from a propane external heat source that was being used to thaw frozen water pipes and was too close to combustibles, the fire department said.