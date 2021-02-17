Indiana: 933 new COVID-19 cases, 20 more deaths Wednesday

Health officials announced today that 933 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing, and 20 additional deaths have been reported.

A total of 11,825 Indiana residents are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, the state Department of Health said in a statement. It said another 425 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.

The update brings to 651,453 the total number of Hoosiers known to have the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day's dashboard, the statement said.

To date, it said, 3,062,008 tests have been reported to the state health department, up from 3,057,498 Tuesday. A total of 7,624,956 tests, including repeat tests, have been reported to the state since Feb. 26, 2020.

For testing locations around the state, visit https://www.coronavirus.in.gov/ and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.

Those 65 years old and older, along with healthcare workers, long-term care residents and first responders, are now eligible to receive the free COVID-19 vaccine. To make an appointment, go to https://ourshot.in.gov or call 211. You must show proof that you live or work in Indiana and meet eligibility requirements.

As of today, 834,478 Hoosiers have received their first dose of vaccine, and 356,204 are fully vaccinated, the department said. A vaccine dashboard has been created by the department to show the latest number of vaccines administered. The dashboard will be updated daily.

Status of vaccine sites

Some COVID-19 vaccination clinics around the state were closed Tuesday and today.

A list of closed sites can be found at https://www.coronavirus.in.gov/files/Vaccine-site-closures-2.16.pdf and is posted on OurShot.IN.gov.

To reschedule, Hoosiers who have COVID-19 appointments scheduled for this week can click on the link in their last confirmation text message or their last email, or call 211.

Those scheduled to receive their second dose within 42 days of the first dose of either Pfizer or Moderna will have full protection against the virus, the department said.