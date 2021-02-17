Verbatim: Mad Ants add Amida Brimah to roster

The Fort Wayne Mad Ants issued this news release today:

FEBRUARY 17, 2021 -- The Fort Wayne Mad Ants, presented by Lutheran Health Network, the NBA G League affiliate of the Indiana Pacers, announced Wednesday that Amida Brimah has been added to the team at the single site for games at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World Resort near Orlando, Fla.

Brimah was part of the Fort Wayne’s original roster announcement in January but had yet to join the team. He will be available for Thursday’s game against the Santa Cruz Warriors, to be played at 3 p.m. EST. The game will be broadcast within 50 miles of Fort Wayne on the Fort Wayne Mad Ants Facebook page and nationally on ESPN+.

Brimah was with the Indiana Pacers on an Exhibit 10 contract this past November before being waived. Brimah was part of the Mad Ants organization last season but did not play as he was rehabbing an injury.

Averaging 6.7 points and 4.5 rebounds over his college career at UCONN, Brimah was part of the 2013-14 NCAA National Champion team with the Huskies. In 2015, Brimah was the AAC Defensive Player of the Year and in that same season he scored 40 points against Coppin State on 11-of-11 shooting. After college, Brimah played for the Austin Spurs and KK Partizan in Serbia.

In a related roster move, the Mad Ants have released Raphiael Putney.