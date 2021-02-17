Verbatim: INDems Submits Records Request to AG Rokita's Office, Asks for Advisory Opinion from Indiana Office of Inspector General

The following was released on Wednesday, February 17, 2021:

INDIANAPOLIS - The Indiana Democratic Party, the organization that advocates for the future of Indiana and its families, today formally submitted a records request to the Office of the Indiana Attorney General after a news report revealed Attorney General Todd Rokita had not resigned from his role with healthcare company Apex Benefits after assuming office - presenting a potential conflict of interest for Indiana's top law enforcement officer.

The same news report disclosed the state's former Inspector General -- Lori Torres -- may have issued a confidential advisory opinion claiming Todd Rokita is compliant to Indiana's ethics laws. Torres was then hired to be Rokita's Deputy Attorney General. This advisory opinion, however, has not been published, and the Indiana Democratic Party is asking this advisory opinion to be made public so that voters can understand the Rokita's potential conflicts of interests between his role with Apex Benefits and serving as the state's Attorney General, especially since Roktia is a staunch opponent of the Affordable Care Act.

“Public trust in state government regulators is paramount in ensuring the integrity of our justice system. If that system appears to protect special interests at the expense of Hoosier families, it has failed the state,” said Lauren Ganapini, executive director for the Indiana Democratic Party, in the request. “Taxpayers deserve the highest level of conduct and transparency from Indiana's top law enforcement officer, thus these requests are being made with the most efficient response timeline requested.”

The full records request by the Indiana Democratic Party can be found here.

The bad news has been piling on Todd Rokita since assuming the position of Indiana Attorney General. To start, Rokita issued a formal declaration of allegiance to former President Donald Trump just days after the former president incited an insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. And then just this last Sunday on Valentine's Day, Rokita once more incited more dangerous rhetoric by falsely claiming the 2020 presidential election was stolen from Trump. Both instances revealed how Rokita -- and most of the Indiana Republican Party -- have sworn an allegiance to one man over democracy and our American values.