Wednesday, February 17, 2021 9:48 am
Police seek robbery suspects
The Journal Gazette
The Fort Wayne Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying two suspects wanted in connection with a Feb. 5 robbery at the BP service station, 7418 S. Anthony Blvd.
Police said an employee was shot during the robbery but did not suffer life-threatening injuries.
Anyone with information is asked to call Fort Wayne detectives at 260-427-1201.
