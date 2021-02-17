The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

  • FortWayne.com home
  • Subscribe
  • Jobs
  • Cars
  • Homes
  • Events
  • Classifieds
  • Shopping
  • Celebrations
  • Obituaries
    •  
    Weather
    Wednesday, February 17, 2021 9:48 am

    Police seek robbery suspects

    The Journal Gazette

    The Fort Wayne Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying two suspects wanted in connection with a Feb. 5 robbery at the BP service station, 7418 S. Anthony Blvd.

    Police said an employee was shot during the robbery but did not suffer life-threatening injuries.

    Anyone with information is asked to call Fort Wayne detectives at 260-427-1201.

    Sign up for our crime and courts newsletter

    Sent daily when events warrant

    Share this article

    Email story