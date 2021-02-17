Braun opposes pandemic relief package

Speaking to a group of restaurateurs and food service business owners in Fort Wayne on Wednesday, U.S. Sen. Mike Braun made it clear he plans to oppose a proposed $1.9 trillion pandemic relief package.

"Here every penny is being borrowed from our kids and grandkids," Braun said. "We've already done $4 trillion of it, $1 trillion that has not been spent or obligated, and most of this has nothing to do with helping in a targeted way businesses and employees that have been hurt by COVID."

In particular, Braun said he opposes congressional efforts to raise the minimum wage to $15 per hour, something most of the assembled business owners said they are also against. Coupled with a proposed repeal of the tip credit, the restaurant owners said they fear their ability to retain quality employees would diminish.

The tip credit takes the combination of a tipped employee's base wage and earned tips. If that amount is less than the minimum wage, an employer must pay the employee the difference.

Braun said the current system isn't broken and therefore doesn't need fixing.

"The tipped wage method that restaurants use gives wages way above the average of other areas, sectors of the economy, sometimes even close to double what this proposed minimum wage would do, which would straightjacket business owners, put a ton of fixed costs in place in lieu of what's working," he said. "It's putting insult on top of injury from what they've already had to deal with from COVID."

Braun said he favors raising wages by "having businesses that compete well and do it the old-fashioned way." That was working before the pandemic, Braun said.

"We were raising wages in some of the most difficult sectors of African-American wages, other minorities, and it wasn't being done by paying for it through government," he said. "I think we need to look hard at what was working before we start entertaining just a barrage of stuff that doesn't make sense."

Even without changes to minimum wage and the tip credit, Braun said he would vote against the stimulus package.

"Even when you get the minimum wage out of it, you're looking at probably two-thirds of it that is kind of a mish-mash of just a lot of things that have been on that agenda for a long time that you now think you have a reason and an opportunity to get that stuff across the finish line," he said.