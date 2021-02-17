Allen County travel watch lifted

The travel watch for Allen County has been lifted, the county's Department of Homeland Security announced late Tuesday.

Travel conditions have improved on most primary and secondary roads, the department said. In place of the travel watch, a travel advisory has been issued. Under a travel advisory, routine travel or activities may be restricted in areas of the county where significant snow and ice remain.

The travel watch was issued Monday, as heavy snowfall moved into the area, dumping large amounts of snow throughout northeast Indiana. Travel watches are typically issued when conditions are threatening to public safety.

Although the travel watch has been lifted, residents are reminded to remain watchful, especially in the dark. Residents traveling along rural roadways should take particular care to watch for drifting snow.