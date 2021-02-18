Coroner identifies 2 shooting victims

The Allen County coroner today identified two men who were shot to death Wednesday night near the intersection of State Boulevard and Hobson Road.

Anderson Retic, 19, and Joshua Cole Cooper, 19, both of Fort Wayne, were killed when a man fired a gun into their vehicle, the coroner said.

Both Retic and Cooper died at the scene. Their deaths were declared homicides, bringing the total number of homicides in the county to six this year. Another man was also shot and badly injured in Wednesday night's incident, police said.

Joseph Bossard, 32, of Fort Wayne is charged with two counts of murder and one count of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.