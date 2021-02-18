State adds 660 long-term care deaths to dashboard, 29 deaths

Health officials added 660 long-term care deaths to today’s long-term care dashboard.

The deaths had previously been reported, the state said, but had not been assigned to a long-term care facility.

An additional 786 Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing, and 29 additional deaths have been reported. A total of 11,854 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, the statement said.

It said another 427 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.

The update from the Indiana Department of Health brings to 652,210 the total number of Indiana residents known to have the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day's dashboard, the department said in a statement.

To date, the statement said, 3,065,342 tests have been reported to the state health department, up from 3,062,008 Wednesday. A total of 7,650,673 tests, including repeat tests, have been reported to the state since Feb. 26, 2020.

For testing locations around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.

Hoosiers 65-years-old and older, along with healthcare workers, long-term care residents and first responders, are now eligible to receive the free COVID-19 vaccine. To make an appointment, go to https://ourshot.in.gov or call 211. Hoosiers must show proof that they live or work in Indiana to meet eligibility requirements.

As of today, 851,321 Hoosiers have received their first dose of vaccine, and 377,331 Hoosiers are fully vaccinated, the department said. A vaccine dashboard has been created by the department to show the latest number of vaccines administered. The dashboard will be updated daily.