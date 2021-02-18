Verbatim: Ground broken for The Riverfront at Promenade Park

The city of Fort Wayne issued this news release today:

Fort Wayne, Ind. -- Mayor Tom Henry joined by the Director of Community Development Nancy Townsend, developer Barrett & Stokely and other city leaders held a groundbreaking ceremony for The Riverfront at Promenade Park. The development will go up on the northeast corner of Superior Street and Harrison Street.

The city has worked closely with the Indianapolis-based development firm on this private investment since 2019. The six-story, mixed-use building will include more than 200 apartments, seven town homes, and a 900-space parking garage. There is approximately 30,000 square feet of office space and nearly 15,000 square feet of retail space. The is an investment of $88.7 million.

“It has been great working with the Barrett and Stokely team to put this project together,” said Townsend. “Their philosophy about building, owning and managing their developments long-term make them a good fit for our community.”

“We are excited about how The Riverfront at Promenade Park will help move riverfront development forward,” said Rex Barrett of Barrett & Stokely. “The City of Fort Wayne is doing incredible things on the development front and they have been wonderful to work with.”

“The Riverfront at Promenade Park sends a strong message that the private sector believes in Fort Wayne and our community’s vision for riverfront development,” said Mayor Henry. “I continue to be encouraged by the progress and momentum we’re experiencing. It truly is our time.”

“This project would not be possible without the partnership between the Fort Wayne Redevelopment Commission, Fort Wayne City Council, the Allen County Commissioners and the Capital Improvement Board,” Townsend said. “The Downtown Trust also helped facilitate the property transfer.”

The garage is expected to be completed in early 2022 and the apartments and commercial space in early 2023.